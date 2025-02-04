Mihal, Melissa



Melissa Ann Mihal age 70, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2025. She was born on March 1, 1954, in San Antonio, Texas to the late Carol Baker. Melissa was a Special Education teacher for 37 years at Winton Woods. She really enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially her grandson. Melissa filled lives with warmth and creativity, leaving a legacy of love through her cooking, her crafts, and her generous spirit. Melissa is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Brian) Kammer; grandchild, Maddux; sister, Jennifer (Jerry) Sparks. She also leaves many other family members and friends. Melissa was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Baker; her grandmother, Dot Bevan; her siblings, Marsha and Mack Ingraham. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4 Fairfield, from 5:00 PM until the time of the service at 6:00 PM. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.



