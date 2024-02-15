Middlestetter, Betty M.

Obituaries
Middlestetter (Jaques), Betty Marie

MIDDLESTETTER, Betty M.

Age 87, of Brookville, OH passed away on February 13, 2024 at her residence following an extended illness. Visitation will be at Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville, OH on Sunday, February 18, 2024 from 3-6 p.m. Service will be held at Crestview Baptist Church on February 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.Gilbert-Fellers.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

