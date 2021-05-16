Middendorp, Andrew

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689788-01_0_0000689788-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689788-01_0_0000689788-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MIDDENDORP</font><font size="2" color="#000000">, <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Andrew Robert <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Centerville, Ohio, on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the age of 79. A beloved husband, father and brother, Andrew was born on April 30, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to Howard and Impi Middendorp. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his brother and nieces and nephews. If you knew Andy, you knew these things about him: He loved his family, he loved to bowl and was always ready with a deck of cards for an exciting game of cribbage, often with his brother Glenn, or a game of euchre or pinochle with family or friends. He really(!) loved pepperoni pizza, and especially looked <br/><br/>forward to a pie from Marions. He loved Reese's-peanut <br/><br/>butter cups, pieces, and at Easter, the coveted peanut butter eggs. Family members were known to hunt down his stash of eggs to enjoy as well. He watched Jeopardy religiously-often knowing most of the answers-and was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. His granddaughter Heather can attest to his love of Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies; his purchases placed her in the top selling category in her troop for many years. In his early school years he was an avid reader, gaining the <br/><br/>notice of teachers when it was discovered that he could read 1000 words a minute. The Dayton Daily News wrote an article titled "Reading 'Whiz Kids' Astound Educators." He attended Belmont High School and then University of Dayton where he majored in Engineering. He began his engineering career at Mead Papers Corporation in Chillicothe, Ohio, and it is during this time that he also bought a 1967 GT Mustang (and he liked to test its speed limits!). This is also where he met his wife-to-be Mary Ann and her three children. They were soon married and he became a caring father to her children, and together they had two more daughters making a full family of seven. The family moved to Wisconsin where Andy worked at the Nekoosa Paper Corporation for 17 years before moving back to Dayton to work as a Logistics Engineer at Wright-<br/><br/>Patterson AFB. Upon retiring in 2002, he and Mary Ann <br/><br/>enjoyed visiting family in Minnesota and Wisconsin, meeting friends to play cards and even enjoying several cruises with dear friends. He was blessed with a loving family and caring friends. His oldest son Michael remembers listening to the <br/><br/>radio while being driven by Andy to high school many years ago, when the song "Color Him Father" began playing and Andy remarked how he really loved that song and these <br/><br/>following lines: "I think I'll color this man father. I think I'll color him love." These words resonant with his children to this day. His quiet, enduring support and love through many years will be remembered and cherished. Andy is preceded in death by his parents Impi and Howard and his wife Mary Ann. He is survived by his brother Glenn Middendorp and sister-in-law, Nena and their sons, his nephews Jason and Noel. He also leaves behind a loving family including his children Michael (Jennifer) Dobbins of LaCrosse, WI, Thomas (Sherry) Dobbins of Sugar Camp, WI, Beth (Joby) Taylor of Baltimore, MD, Kathleen (Bryon) Foster of Springboro, OH, and Carol (Peter) Topaz of Salem, OR, his dear grandchildren, Nicholas (Ginny), Samantha (Jacob), Christopher (Hannah), Timothy (Gretchen), Heather, Alexander, Evan, Isabel, Katherine, Ashley and <br/><br/>Addison and his great-grandchildren Ruxin, Maddax, Parker and Zoey. All will hold him in loving memory. A viewing will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 5-8 at Newcomer <br/><br/>Funeral, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH. 937-293 4141. A funeral mass and internment will be set at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.NewcomerDayton.com</u></font></p><br/>