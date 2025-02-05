Middendorf, Christine



Christine "Chris" L. Middendorf, age 77, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Kettering Hospital in Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 26, 1947, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Heet) Vocke. She was educated in St. Ann School, Sacred Heart School, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1965. On April 26, 1969 in Sacred Heart Church, she married Robert E. "Pete" Middendorf. She was employed at U.S. Bank in the trust department for 38 years, retiring in 2010. She was a member of St. Ann Church. She is survived by her devoted sons and daughters-in-law, Rob (Kathy) Middendorf and Nick (Chris) Middendorf; she was "Memaw" to Jake, Abby, Lizzie, Caroline, Annie, and Lila; sister of Sharon (late Jack) Loeffler, Tom (Rita) Vocke, Dave (late Robin) Vocke, and Tim (Becky) Vocke; sister-in law Linda Middendorf; and many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Pete on November 16, 2024. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2025 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann Church. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



