MICKLER, Darlene

MICKLER (Lyons),
Darlene Frances
Age 58, of Channelview, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories loving husband, Willie; son, William; daughter, LaToya; 4 grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends. Homegoing service Tuesday, September 7 at
Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation at 1pm. Service at 2 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral