Mickle, Tina Marie



Tina Marie Mickle, age 68, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on February 6, 2024. She was born on September 7, 1955 in Fairfax County, VA to the late Dixie and Maurice Kirkwood.



She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Chris Mickle (whom she spent 33 years of her life); her children, Mandy Trace and Christina (James) Penley; her siblings, Debra Kirkwood, Tracy Boynton and Maurice "Jim" Kirkwood; her grandchildren, Keegan, Lauren, Larissa, Isabella, Adeline and her great-granddaughter, Bloom. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Several years ago Chris and Tina were able to start traveling, they took small trips to Kentucky and Michigan quite frequently. They went to Tennessee, Arkansas and Alabama. Most recently they went to Hawaii, North Carolina, Las Vegas, Grand Canyon, and Florida they planned on going many other places but she was taken to soon.



Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Tina's memory.



