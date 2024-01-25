MICHIGAN, Robert J. "Mich"



age 84, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Bob was born in Carnegia, PA on March 30, 1939. He was a former member of Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder. Bob was currently a member of Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church and Varsity D. He earned his Bachelor of Science from UD where he lettered in football and later retired from the Mound Laboratory after 32 years of loyal service. Bob also worked for the Dayton Daily News for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Stella (Gerlowski) Michigan and sisters. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lora J. (Masciantonio); children, Lori (Patrick McCray) Michigan, Holly (Stewart Pitchford) Michigan and Marc (Lesley) Michigan; grandchildren, Lilly Michigan, Mason Michigan, Brittany (Tyler) Travitz and their children, Taylor and Bryce, Chelsea (Aidan) Rinehart and their children, Zoe and Rose; sister, Joan (Fred) Glatz; sister-in-law, Janice (Bob) Schultz; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, January 27 at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Rd, Kettering with pastor Amy Duiker officiating. Burial at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In memory of Bob contributions may be sent to the University of Dayton Scholars and Athletes or St. Jude Research Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



