MICHAEL, Geraldine



Age 84, of Columbus, passed away May 16, 2021. She



enjoyed being with her family and friends. Geraldine also



enjoyed exercising at the YMCA, bowling, softball and volleyball. Preceded in death by husband Bill Michael,



parents Edwin and Elsie Midgett, brothers John and Joe Midgett, sisters Audrey Denkler and Alice Faye Bean. Survived by children Tanya (Tom) Mathews, Craig Michael and Susan (Crickett) Michael, sister Jane Flach Keller, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be held 10 am, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hamilton, OH. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 20th, from 12 pm- 3 pm at Schmidt's Sausage Haus. In lieu of flowers, memorial



donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.

