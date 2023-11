Meyers, Shirley A.



Funeral Service 10:30 AM, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Rd, Columbus, OH. Visitation at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Ave, on Sunday Nov. 5, from 2:00-4:00 PM. Private burial at David's Cemetery following the service. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



