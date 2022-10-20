MEYERS, David "Craig"



03/29/1961 - 10/17/2022



David "Craig" Meyers, age 61, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Craig was born in Newport, RI, to the late David Meyers and Carol (Jim) Stevens, who survives of Fort Wayne. Craig proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1981-1985 and enjoyed nature, bowling, and the great outdoors. He is also survived by his son, Quinn Meyers; sisters, Lisa (James) Cramer and Cheryl Hall; step-sisters, Diane Miller and Holly Jackson; three nieces, two nephews, and his great-nephew. Craig was preceded in death by his beautiful grandmother "Granny", Anna Mae Smith Shepard. Service is 1:00 pm, Monday, October 24, 2022, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. with calling two hours prior beginning at 11:00 am. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



