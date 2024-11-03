Meyer, Michael C.



MEYER, Michael C. (Mike), age 75, of Kettering, Ohio died on October 27, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Mike was born on November 6, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to G.E. (Jack) Meyer, M.D. and Lucille Meyer (née Jacobs). The family moved to Dayton, Ohio when Mike was in preschool. He attended St. Albert the Great School and Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering, graduating in 1966. He went to The Ohio State University before transferring to the State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime College in Bronx, New York. He graduated in 1971 with a B.S. in meteorology and oceanography, plus a third mate's license. Mike received a commission from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Officer Corps. During his career he served on several ships in the NOAA fleet, taught seamanship and navigation at the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, and held numerous shore assignments, his favorite being Anchorage, Alaska. He retired in 1992 with the rank of Lieutenant Commander in Norfolk, Virginia. Following his retirement from NOAA, he moved back to Kettering, Ohio to be near his parents. He began a second career with Prime Digital Imaging and retired again in 2012. He was an active member of the Church of the Holy Angels, Knights of Columbus, and Dayton Bicycle Club. Mike was a deeply loving and generous father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was a devoted grandfather who eagerly planned adventures to local parks and playgrounds, carousel rides at Carillon Park, visits to Aullwood to find fairy houses, USAFM tours, stops for cookies at Ashley's Bakery, or movie nights with popcorn at his house. Being Grandpa Mike was his favorite role and he treasured his time with Noah and Jude. He enjoyed traveling to visit his friends and family, reading, sailing, movies, holidays, and hosting family meals. He established family traditions of Christmas tree hunting the day after Thanksgiving and Brigittine monks chocolates on St. Nicholas Day. Mike had an endless sense of humor and could be counted on for a witty remark or play on words. When we hear the word assumption, we'll always hear him say "Assumptions based on scanty information may be dangerous and should be avoided." He was extremely loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Mike leaves his only child, daughter, Andrea (Meyer) Wade, son-in-law, Seth Wade, and beloved grandchildren Noah and Jude Wade; his siblings Douglas Meyer, Barbara Meyer, and Lori Sansone, M.D.; and many relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2024 from 10-11 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11 a.m., both at Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown Street, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, with a celebration of life gathering after. In place of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, Ohio 45402 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com