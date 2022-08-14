MEYER, John Elmer



Age 89, of Medway, passed away August 6, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. He was born May 23, 1933, in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Elmer and Ruth (Bromer) Meyer. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Meyer.



He is survived by his brother, Paul (Diana) Meyer; nephew, John Edward (Kay) Meyer and niece, Terry (Mazdor) Castillo.



John graduated from Kiser High School, Class of 1951. He served in Ft. Richardson in Alaska with the US Army Battery B., 607th Armored Field Artillery Battalion during the Korean Conflict. John was a life member of Polish-American Democratic Club, Polish National Alliance, AMVETS Ohio 148. He was an avid beer can collector.



There will be no services.



Memorial donations can be made to The Hospice of Dayton, in John's memory.



To share a memory of John or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

