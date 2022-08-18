MEYER, Gregory S.



Gregory S. Meyer, age 55, of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on January 13, 1967, in Dayton, the son of Tom and Fran (nee Seer) Meyer. His family moved to Fairfield in 1978. He attended Fairfield City Schools. He was a proud member of the 1985 Fairfield High School Baseball State Championship team. He earned a bachelor's in architecture from University of Cincinnati. He earned a master's degree in Architecture from Miami University. He was a licensed professional architect in Ohio and surrounding states. He worked for Robert Treadon & Associates in Hamilton for 29 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8115. He loved to play golf at Meadow Links. He loved fishing with his dad at Reelfoot lake in Tennessee. He also loved bowling especially helping young people learn the game. He was a passionate Cincinnati Reds fan. He was always there for his neighbors and was loved and appreciated by all for his willingness to help. His legacy to the City of Fairfield was his pro bono work for the planning and architectural design work for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League fields. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Frances Meyer; many uncles and aunts. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ray and Eleanor Meyer and Dorothy Schwarzman. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield from 9:00AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg's name to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League at 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield or www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org or Sacred Heart Catholic Church at



www.sacredheart-fairfield.org