Meyer, Dennis



Dennis Robert Meyer, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio. Born on June 19, 1943, in Piqua, Ohio, Dennis lived a life marked by integrity, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to his family and career. A proud graduate of The Ohio State University, Dennis earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering, having first demonstrated his academic prowess as Valedictorian at Covington High School. He devoted 30 years of his professional life to Honeywell Manufacturing, where he left an indelible mark through his work ethic and expertise. After his retirement, Dennis continued to inspire those around him with his knowledge and passion for engineering. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Meyer, who stood by his side through the many chapters of their life together. He leaves behind three children: Amanda (Bryan Cox) Toney, Robert (Lauren) Meyer, and Jennifer (Christopher) Meyer Smiley. His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Kaitlynn (Cameron Wilson) Pence, Hailey Cox, Alayna Toney, Carter Meyer, Cooper Meyer, and Cameron Smiley. He also shared a close bond with his cousin and best friend, Jerry Meyer. In addition to his immediate family, Dennis is survived by his brother, Gary, and sister, Marilyn. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Ruby Meyer, and his sister, Marlene. As we remember Dennis Robert Meyer, we celebrate a man who lived fully, loved deeply, and touched the hearts of many. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to share in his journey. Dennis will be laid to rest after a private family graveside in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions be made to His Hands Extended Sanctuary or Barely Used Pets. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com