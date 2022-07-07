METZGER, DIANE

METZGER (Poeppelman), Diane Mary



Age 73 of Riverside passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born in Celina, OH, to the late, Clarence and Martha (Ahrns) Poeppelman. Also preceding her in death is husband, James Irvin Metzger; grandson, Frank Schneller; and brothers, Henry, Stephen and Joseph Poeppelman. Diane is survived by her children, Allen (Nicki) Metzger, Brenda Fry, Carol (Greg) Schindler, Deborah (Frank) Schneller, Elizabeth (Caleb) Ater; grandchildren, Hayden, Joseph and Nathaniel Metzger, Katarina, Frederick and Ian Fry, Gracie, Lily, Drew and William Schindler, Millee Schneller, James, Emma, Olivia and Jacob Ater; siblings, Roberta Cordonnier, Maureen Poeppelman, Jo-Ann Sabo, Sylvia Fortman, Ken Poeppelman, Mike Poeppelman and many other extended family and friends. Diane was an active member of Corpus Christi and St. Helen Parishes. She shared her gift for singing as a member of the liturgical choir and her love for God as a member of the women's prayer group. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, July 7 from 5-7 PM at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH 45410. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, July 8 at St. Helen Church, 5100 Burkhardt Rd., Riverside, OH 45431. She will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

