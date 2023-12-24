Messer (Rowland), Wilma



MESSER, Wilma Jean ( nee Rowland), passed away peacefully on December 20, 2023, at the age of 93. From her birth on March 29, 1930, to her death, Wilma's kind and loving heart endeared her to family and friends alike. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2002, and 10 older brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Cathy Messer, 3 granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Jennifer (Stan), Kathleen ( Chris), Emily ( Matt) as well as 9 great-grandchildren who all loved her dearly. Also surviving Wilma are many special nieces and nephews. Wilma was blessed with wonderful neighbors for whom she was most grateful. Wilma , a lifelong dedicated homemaker, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a long and happy life, and she will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. in Dayton, on Friday, December 29 at 1 PM. Visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery will follow the 1PM service. Contributions may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude, a charity Wilma supported with monthly donations. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



