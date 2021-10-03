MESSER, Bill



On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Bill Messer, loving husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away at the age of 71, in Columbus, Ohio. Bill was born on March 30, 1950, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Matt Messer and Artie Messer Cotterman. He was a graduate of Stivers High School and Veteran of the United States Air Force. On January 5, 1973, he married his soul mate and loving wife of 48 years, Donna Messer. Together they raised their beautiful daughter, Summer. Bill studied at Miami Jacobs Business College, while working as a life insurance agent before moving his family to Columbus, Ohio, where he started his own life insurance agency that he ran for thirty years before retiring. Bill's passion was spending time with his family and music. He enjoyed quiet evenings with his wife and telling jokes with his daughter. His grandchildren were most precious to him. He loved getting together with his brothers and sister, George, Tex and Genna, to sing and play guitar. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was always there day and night with words of encouragement. He always knew exactly what to say. If you were fortunate enough to know him, you loved him. Bill was truly a great man and will be deeply missed. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Matt Messer, and his mother, Artie Messer Cotterman; his brother, Bobby Gene Messer; and his sister, Dixie Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Summer (fiance, John); grandchildren, Chase and Zoey; niece, Angie; great niece, Gabby; his brothers, George Messer and Tex Messer; sister, Genna Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am. To share a memory of Bill with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



