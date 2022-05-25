MERZ, Terry D.



Age 70 of Hamilton passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born February 29, 1952, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Jerry L. and Betty



(Baker) Merz. Terry was a 1970 graduate of Hamilton Taft High School and Wittenberg University where he was an outstanding athlete. He was a school teacher and football coach at Hamilton High School, Lakota West High School, Princeton High School, and Talawanda High School. He will be fondly remembered for his positive impact on so many



students and athletes over the years. Terry is survived by his wife Kathy Merz; three children Jason (Molly) Merz, Justin (Kathryn) Merz, and Meaghan (Mike) Henderson; four grandchildren Maxwell Bernard Merz, Mason Baker Merz, Hayden Drake, and Addyson Riley Merz; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dan and Cara Bowman as well as many nieces and nephews. Terry is also preceded in death by his in-laws Earl and Ginny Bowman and Tim, Tom, and Sylvia Bowman. Visitation 5-8 PM Thursday, May 26, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 AM Friday, May 27, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

