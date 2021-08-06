MERSHAD, Theresa "Zeze"



Our beloved Mother Theresa "Zeze" Mershad passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was a resident of Dayton, OH, and Marco Island, FL. Theresa was the oldest child of Richard and Genevieve Zenny and was born in Ashrafieh, Beirut, Lebanon. She was educated in French schools and was fluent in Arabic, French and English. Her family spent many summers in their ancestral village of Toula, Lebanon, and while there, she met the man who would later become her husband. She practiced nursing for several years before she married Emil Mershad and emigrated to the United States at the age of 21. Theresa gave birth to 5 children and raised them to love and strive for excellence. Theresa was an avid duplicate bridge player up to the last day of her life, and was a few points away from becoming a Life Master, a designation bestowed only on top players. Theresa loved to share her talent for preparing delicious Lebanese cuisine and was well known for her elegant dinner parties. Several publications wrote feature articles highlighting Theresa and her cuisine. Theresa enjoyed being with people, helping others and was active in many social and charitable organizations. Theresa was an elegant, spirited and honorable woman who loved her family and made them her priority. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, husband Emil and brother Renee Zenny. Surviving Theresa are her loving children and their spouses Martin and Nada, Rick and Sara, Diana and Maroun Ayoub, Edward and Rebecca, Gregory and Christine. Teta to 15 grandchildren, Lauren, Mary Grace, Sophia, Emile, Caitlin, Gabriela, Ricky, Audrey, Anthony, Andre, Annabella, Andrew, Arlette, Kathryn and Alexandre. Grand Teta to Leilani and Cedar. She is also survived by her brother Andre Elzenny; brother-in-law Edmund Mershad; Tante (aunt) to nephews Ricky, Nagi; nieces Lisa, Pamela and Michelle. A Private Ceremony and Interment for the family will be held. At our Mothers' request, please join us for a luncheon to celebrate her life at 12 noon on Saturday, August 7, at the Dayton Country Club, 555 Kramer Rd., Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

