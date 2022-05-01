MERRITT, Herbert Edwin



79, of Springfield, passed away April 28, 2022, in Oakwood Village. He was born December 2, 1942, in Harmony, Ohio, the son of Herbert Marvin and Ella Voneva (Warren) Merritt. Mr. Merritt was a life long truck driver and his work was his passion. Survivors include six children, James (Joyce) Merritt,



Karen (Dan) Yohey, David (Amy) Merritt, Suzanne (Deron) Smith, Russell Merritt (Krissy Camp-Romero) and Ron Merritt (Erin Neely-Johnson); twenty grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Donna Smith, Ron Merritt and Jean Gamble; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN



FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Zach Maloney officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com