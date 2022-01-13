MERCURI, Monica Anne



Passed away peacefully at the age of 62 on December 23, 2021, at her home in Fort



Lauderdale, Florida, after



courageously enduring the treatment and consequences with metastatic breast cancer. Monica was born to Francis and Hilda (Stammen) Mercuri in Dayton, Ohio, on 10-12-59. Monica loved to be with friends and family, dance,



garden, take walks with Sophie her dog and be near the ocean. She was a graduate of Chaminade–Julienne High School in Dayton, Ohio. She had many close friends and was beloved by her brothers and



sisters, and treasured sharing time with nieces and nephews.



Monica is survived by her husband, Joseph Bowman, siblings Regina (Randall) Williams, George (Betty) Mercuri, Elizabeth (Don Furr) Mercuri and Francis Mercuri, stepdaughters Kim (Mike) Fioretti, Kelly Bowman, step-grandchildren Ashley,



Austin and Michael, sister and brother-in-law Jeri and Cliff Bowman, special friend Lillian, and a large extended Mercuri family.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Michael A. Mercuri.



A remembrance of life celebration will be held at a later date. She often prayed: help me with the strength of my father, the faith of my mother and the love of my brothers and sisters.



Monica was a generous person. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

