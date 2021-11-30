MENSE, James Joseph



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on



November 22, 2021. He is



survived by his 8 children Rae Anne Shamp, Dianne Broermann (Rock), Jim Mense (Nancy), Mary Beth Luggen



(Jerome), Steve Mense (Stacie Paget), Dan Mense (Paula),



Kathy Manring (Lyle) and Mike Mense (Jamie Beringer), 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Mense, sister Mary Lee Bittinger, brother Robert Mense and son-in-law Denny Shamp. Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday,



December 4, 2021, 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Fairfield, OH. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Robert and Mary Louise Mense Scholarship Fund c/o Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton OH 45013 or Class of 1956 Scholarship Fund c/o University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Arrangements are being handled by Colligan Funeral Home, Hamilton OH.

