Mendenhall, Herbert

MENDENHALL, Sr.,



Herbert Eugene



Age 97, of Seymour, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. Gene was drafted into the United States Army in 1942 and was released in 1945. He worked at Lazarus (Rikes) Department Stores for 26 years. He was a loving husband and father. Gene enjoyed spending his time playing guitar, tending to his garden and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by parents Walter and Bessie Mendenhall; brothers Ed, Bill, Rufus, J.W., Bud and Don Mendenhall; and sisters Monie Johnson and Ella Mae Ashe. Gene is survived by his wife of 62 years Carrie Mendenhall; children Monie Mendenhall, Herb Mendenhall Jr. and James (Reba) Mendenhall; brother James (Alma) Mendenhall; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family welcomes friends for a Visitation Service at Berry Highland South on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 1:30pm-2:30pm, with a Graveside Service to follow at 3pm in the Garden of Valor. Condolences are welcome at



BerryHighlandSouth.com