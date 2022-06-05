springfield-news-sun logo
MELTON, Billie Jean

BILLIE JEAN MELTON, 47, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was born December 13, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Charles J. and Barbara Jean (Griffith) Prater. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 9, at 6:00 pm in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. www.littletonandrue.com.




