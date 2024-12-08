Mellott, Jo Ellen J.



Jo Ellen J. Mellott age 72 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Ohio Masonic Home. She was born the daughter of James & Mary Jo (Jenkins) Tincher on August 20, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son Michael William Mellott. Jo Ellen is survived by her loving husband Robert Mellott of 52 years; daughter Missy (Matt) Johnson of Springfield; son Ryan (Megan) Mellott of Springfield; brother Jeff (Sheri) Tincher; sister Jerri Arthur; grandchildren Mason, Miles, Lillian & Dylan; extended family members & a host of friends. Jo Ellen devoted 38 years as a faithful educator in the Springfield City Schools. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events & baking Christmas cookies with them while listening to Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers Christmas album. She also enjoyed taking her grandkids to Youngs Jersey Dairy every Friday after school. In her spare time you could often find her watching Hallmark movies. Jo Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Friends may call on Friday, December 13, 2024 from 11AM -12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com