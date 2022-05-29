MELLON,



Ronald K.



Age 86, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on May 24, 2022. Ron was born in Nashua, NH, to Keith and Olive (Collier)



Mellon. He graduated from Dartmouth College then entered the U.S. Navy as a naval aviator. Ronald dedicated his life to serving Veterans finishing his nearly 50 year career as Chief of Medical Administration at the Dayton VA. He loved to be surrounded by nature with a good book.



His family was everything to Ron. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha (Cross), four children, Lynn Jenkins, Wendy (Rafael) Olgine, Keith (Sandy Skeba), Joe (Molly Moyer), 16 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, his sisters, Faye Huxley and Betty Hanlon. He was preceded in death by his



parents and his brother, David Mellon.



Ronald's legacy is love and his favorite response when asked how he was doing was "Terrific."



A private military memorial service will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery. Charitable donations in memory of Ron may be made to the Dayton VA for veterans' support.

