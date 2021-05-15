springfield-news-sun logo
MEIRING, James

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MEIRING, James F. "Jim" <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 80, of Piqua, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 16, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.</font><br/>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home</p>

<p>333 W. High St.</p>

<p>Piqua, OH</p>

<p>45356</p>

<p>http://www.jamiesonandyannucci.com/index.shtml?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

