MEIRING, Daniel E.



Age 89, of Centerville, passed away January 14, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on June 23, 1933, in Fort Recovery, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Julia Meiring and by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia (Pat). Also preceded in death by brothers Fr. Arnold Meiring, Fr. Bernard Meiring and by brothers William and Joseph, sisters Verena Humenny, Lillian Wahrer, Ruth Gerlach and Esther Hoffpauir. Further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, sister-in-laws Julia Holloway, Barbara Brinegar, Marilyn Yelken, Sherrie Kurpiel, Vicky Becker and brother-in-law Lee Hester. Dan graduated from Ft. Recovery High School and attended the University of Dayton before serving his country for 2 years in the Army, including a year in Korea. After his military service, Dan finished his education by earning his B.S in Civil Engineering from UD, class of 1955. He enjoyed a long career as a Civil Engineer with the City of Dayton, retiring in 1989. He was a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Dan was a faithful member of St Albert the Great Catholic Church since 1968. Dan and Pat loved to travel and had visited all 50 of the State Capitols in the U.S. They also traveled extensively in many foreign countries, including Israel, Jordan, Italy, Greece, England and France. Dan loved playing golf, having played the game for more than 50 years. He also enjoyed playing many types of card games, and an avid reader. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12pm, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH. His entombment next to his beloved wife Patricia will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, Hospice of Dayton, or to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

