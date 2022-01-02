MEIER, Cynthia Elaine



Age 70, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. Cindy was born February 26, 1951, to the late Harold and Lois (Finney) Neal. She graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1969 and then from Morehead State University in 1973. Cindy dedicated over 10 years of her life teaching elementary school, a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, and was a long-time member of Beavercreek Christian Church. She was a voracious reader, a talented seamstress, and was exceptional at needlepoint and quilting. Cindy is preceded in death by her sisters-in-law,



Melinda Neal and Kelly Meier; and her nephew, Michael Neal. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Steven



Meier; children, Stephanie (Joseph) Hyrne and Steve (Kim)



Meier; grandson, Conner Hyrne; brothers, Harold Neal, Dan (Rita) Neal, and Mark (Janet) Neal, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 11:00am-1:00pm



Friday, January 7 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial in Valley View Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or



https://www.hospiceofdayton.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

