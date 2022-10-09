MEIER, Ann

MEIER



(nee Gifford Hosman), Ann Kindness



Age 91 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away October 1, 2022.



Born in Bloomington, Indiana, Ann resided in Hamilton, 1957-1986 while married to Thomas Kindness, who served as mayor, State Representative, and U.S. Congressman. With their 4 children, they lived in a stately old home on South D. Street. From 1987-2013 Ann lived in Columbus, Ohio, with her then husband, Harold Meier. In 2015 she returned to Hamilton, where 3 of her children had settled.



Ann was known for her love of the arts, including all types of music, participating in the Greater Hamilton Civic Theater, serving as a docent at the Columbus Museum of Art for 20 years, and being active in the Women's Association of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Ann was a devoted fan of the Reds, the Bengals, and the Buckeyes. Additionally, Ann had a lifelong love of animals of all types, especially her kitties Tabby, Daisy, Lily, Rosie, and Bertie, and her children's pet dog, Mindy. Ann maintained a 50-year membership in the National Wildlife Federation. Other charities that Ann supported included The Salvation Army, Ft. Hamilton Hospital Auxiliary, the Upper Arlington Library, and the Women's Club. With a keen and elegant sense of style, Ann worked as a fashion consultant and district manager of Doncaster women's clothing. Possessing an adventurous spirit, Ann enjoyed travel and visited Russia, Spain, Scotland, the Caribbean, Canada, Mexico, Greece, Italy, and even dogsledding in Alaska. Other adventures included dancing at the White House to the singing of Frank Sinatra.



Ann was known for her constant grace, poise, dignity, loyalty to friends, and a wonderful sense of humor. She was the driving force behind annual family gatherings that included multiple generations.



Ann was a member of the Altar Guild at Trinity United Methodist Church (Columbus) and a member of the Front St. Presbyterian Church (Hamilton).



She will be missed immensely and leaves behind four cherished children and their spouses: Sharon (John Guckenberger) Kindness, David (Jane) Kindness, Glen (Karen) Kindness, Adam (Annette) Kindness, and grandchildren: Justin (Amanda) Koch, Jacqueline (Evan) Oster, Jesse (Paige) Koch, Erin Connell, Tyson (Vi) Kindness, Rachel Kindness, and Savannah (Jeremiah) Givens-King and many great-grandchildren.



Ann was preceded in death by her father Dewitt Baker Hosman, mother Georgeanne Bishop, and stepfather Russell Bishop, former husband Thomas Norman Kindness, and husband Harold Carl "Hal" Meier.



The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by the Fort Hamilton Hospital and Westover Community.



A memorial service will be held on November 12, 11:00 AM at The Presbyterian Church in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to The Salvation Army, Columbus Museum of Art, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, or the National Wildlife Federation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

