X

MEHL, Marshall and Nancy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MEHL, Marshall

and Nancy

Celebration of Life for Marshall and Nancy Mehl on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Marshall died

January 24, 2021, and Nancy died January 27, 2021. The

Celebration will take place at Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road,

Middletown, Ohio 45044.

There will be a visitation from 10 am- 11am. The service will follow at 11:00 am. A private burial will be at Mound

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Yankee Road First Church of God. Arrangements

provided by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.