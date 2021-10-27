MEHL, LaVerne L.



LaVerne L. Mehl, age 91 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. She is survived by her children,



Dana (Martha) Mehl, Diana (Randall) Mehl Patton, and Jody Mehl; her grandchildren, Kellie (Nathan) McCown, Kevin (Kim) Patton, Emily (Luke) Steigerwald, Andrew Mehl, and Abigail Mehl; and other loving relatives and friends. She was



preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph in 1999; one sister; and two brothers. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am. Memorials may be made to



Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences may be made at



www.Charlesyoungfuneralhome.com