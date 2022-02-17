MEHAS, George M.



Age 60 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at UC Medical Center, West Chester. He was born in Hamilton on December 19, 1961, the beloved son of George P. and Dorothy (Keenum) Mehas. Georgie was baptized in the First United Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of Fair Acres and attended the Hamilton Center, Liberty Center and Charleston Recreation and Leisure Club. Georgie was active in Special Olympics, bowling, tennis and square dancing. He especially loved music, never missed a dance and was a huge sports fan. He is survived by his sister, Luanne (David) Lamar, Houston, Texas; his brother James



(Lena) Mehas, Hamilton; four nieces, Andrea Lamar, Shannon (Hector) Moyano, Elena Mehas, and Courtney Lamar; two nephews, Shayne (Shawnte) Lamar and Kyle (Macy) Lamar; and seven great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. He lived a very blessed life, but more importantly, he was truly a blessing to all of his family and everyone that knew him. He taught us to be more patient, loving, more kind to others, and to always celebrate and appreciate the little things. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Butler County DODD, especially Leanne, his care givers, Faye, Carol, Kami, Piney, Shannon, Travis, Antonny and Tammy, Gem City's nurses and therapists, Tonia, Ashleigh,



Katy and Kristen and his delegating nurses, Amy and



Jeannette. Visitation will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. with Travis Riley officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be directed to Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 282 N. Fair Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com