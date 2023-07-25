Mehaffie, Madeline L.



Madeline Lucille Wright Mehaffie, at the age of 104, slipped from this life into heaven on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Bethany Village in Centerville, Ohio. She was living independently until she was 99 years old, when she suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed on the right side (2019). In 2022, she fell and broke her hip and femur, and it accelerated the eroding of her health. She spent the last years of her life in medical care at Bethany in a private room surrounded by pictures of her loving family. We are grateful for Bethany's wonderful care of her, along with Hospice of Central Ohio.



Madeline lived a long and charmed life. Born February 28, 1919 in Jeffersonville, Indiana during the flu pandemic, her parents Arnie and Bessie Wright, moved to Dayton, Ohio when she was 9 months old. Her parents heard that NCR was hiring and made the move. Sadly, her brother Marvin died when he was 13 years old from Typhoid Fever.



Madeline attended Stivers High School in Dayton. Afterward, she worked for 5 years for the Dayton Daily News. She was a model for the first "Parade Magazine" and her photo was featured on the cover. She met Melvin Mehaffie on a blind date in March of 1939 and they were married in July. They enjoyed horseback riding and bought a farm on State Route 73, west of Waynesville to keep their horses. Madeline rode sulkies at the Dayton Fairgrounds. When Charleen and Marilyn were born, they sold their horses to raise their five children, Bill, Charleen, Marilyn, Michael, and Craig. Through her children, she had 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Melvin and his mother founded the "Mehaffie Pie Company" in Dayton in 1931 and it is still in business to this day, but run by different owners. Madeline and Melvin were also active in the Shrine. Their children were treated to many Shrine circuses at the Dayton Fairgrounds.



In 1968, Madeline and Melvin moved to San Diego, California, where Melvin purchased "V's Liquor Store." Melvin passed away in 1977 at the age of 67 from lung cancer. In her California years, she placed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. After Melvin passed away, she moved back to Ohio to be closer to family and friends. She loved to travel and visited many countries in the world. She danced in a dance group called the "New Yorkers" for a few years, complete with a top hat, sequins, and a cane. She dearly loved her family and always stuffed money in their birthday cards. Christmas was always a magical time in their family.



In her later years, she liked playing Rummikub and Bingo, cheering on Ohio State Football, and eating See's candy and Taco Bell's supreme crunchy beef tacos. She loved watching Turner Classic Movies and Hallmark Movies, and attending church with Pastor Bob at Bethany. She longed to go home to heaven after her stroke. She loved people well and was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed.



A funeral service will be held at Noon on Thursday, July 27 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home, 185 N. Main St., Waynesville, Ohio 45068. Burial with a brief committal service will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin. The family will receive friends 10 AM-Noon Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Waynesville Methodist Church in Waynesville, Ohio. Condolences may be made at www.stubbsconner.com.



