Robert L. Meeker Jr.



5/25/1942 - 2/22/1997



As each day passes, we miss you more and more,



but today, on your Birthday, we miss you the most.



On this day, that Honors you, we want to remind you of



how truly special you are to us. Deep in our hearts you'll



always stay. Loved and missed every day.



Happy Heavenly Birthday,



Paula, Bobby, Sheryl, & Donnie