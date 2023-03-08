MEADOWS, Patricia



Patricia Meadows, age 77, passed away on March 3, 2023, in Cleveland, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles Reed Meadows, parents Walter Staples and Anna Cecil, and Surrogate Mother, Phyllius Meadows.



Patricia, affectionately known as Pat, was born in Charleston, West Virginia in 1946. She received her bachelor's degree in Sociology and Psychology from West Virginia State University and her Master of Science Degree in Social Welfare Administration from the University of Cincinnati. A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Pat and her husband moved to Dayton in 1968. Pat was the Director of Medical Social Services and Discharge Planning and Senior Care for Miami Valley Hospital for 21 years. After moving to Durham, NC in 1993, Pat worked as the Director of Social Work and then Associate Operating Officer at Duke University. Pat returned to Dayton in 2002 and served as Executive Director of the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton until her retirement in 2012.



Pat was National President of the Society for Social Work Leadership in Health Care in 1990 (the Society's 25th Year) and served on the Board of Directors for six years. She was also a Golden Soror and Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Tau Lambda Omega Chapter, where she served as President, Vice-President, Parliamentarian and Chaplain. Pat was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where she served as a Ruling Elder, member of the Mass Choir and Co-Moderator of the Presbyterian Women.



Pat has been recognized with numerous awards for her professional and personal efforts, which include, 2020 Champions of Hope Cancer Survivor Award from the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, 2018 Glover L. Smiley 110% Award from the West Virginia State University Alumni Association, 2016 Schylbea J. Hopkins Golden Soror of the Year Award at the 85th AKA Great Lakes Regional Conference, the Dayton Daily News 2009 Ten Top Women, and the 2008 Ten Top African American Women Award from the African American CEO's. Following retirement, Pat continued her service on several community boards and committees. Pat was known for her love of music, often serving as a church choir member and director, line dancing, and football, especially Tom Brady.



Pat is survived by her three sons: Anthony (Robin) Meadows, Cherry Hill, NJ, Loren (Marsha) Meadows, Gainesville, FL, and Marion (Chante) Meadows, Columbus, OH; six grandchildren: James (Jessenia), Sydney, Jackson, Andrew, Channing, Chase; Brothers: Walter Staples of Boligee, AL, Dallas (Karen) Staples of Charleston, WV, and Carl (Jean) Staples of Redding, PA; Goddaughter, Nicole Brooks Robinson, Dayton, OH ; Godson, Michael Harmon, South Charleston, WV; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, other family and special friends.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409. The family will receive guests at 12:00 p.m. and the formal program will begin at 1:00 p.m. The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m.



Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, Trotwood, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Charles and Pat Meadows Scholarship Fund, Fund 1776 through the Dayton Foundation.

