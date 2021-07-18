McWILLIAMS, Angela E.



Angela E. McWilliams, age 59, of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 11th, 2021. She was born in Hamilton on November 7th, 1961, the daughter of James Hough and Sharon Truitt.



Angel was a 1979 graduate of Ross High School. Angel was known for her extraordinary cooking. She delighted in



gardening and fishing. Angel loved nothing more than to share her passions with her



children and grandchildren. She knew no strangers and showed love to everyone.



She is survived by her husband, John; her daughter, Rachel (Stapf) and her husband, Jacob Edelstein; her step-children, Matthew and wife, Lacey Thieken, Thomas and wife, Alicia McWilliams, and Britt Anne McWilliams; her grandchildren, Eri and Ashton Edelstein; Noah, Reese, and Harper Thieken; and Camila McWilliams; her mother, Sharon Truitt; her mother-in-law, Gail McWilliams; her sisters, Christina Schnetzer and Alysa Bayes; her brother, James Hough; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen Mitchell and her husband, Rich and Joseph



McWilliams and his wife, Tina; and nieces and nephews. Angel is preceded in death by her father, James Hough; her grandparents, Dorothy and James Hough, and Jesse and Ella Mae Truitt; her father-in-law, John McWilliams; and her aunt and uncle, Pearl and JT Guy.



A celebration of life will be announced in the coming weeks.

