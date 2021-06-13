McWHORTER, Freda May



Age 88 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was born on August 4, 1932, in Booneville, KY, the daughter of the late Matthew and Rachel (nee Mays) Ross. She married Clifford McWhorter on December 31, 1948. Freda was a devoted member of Mill Rd. Church of Christ. She is survived by her loving husband of over 72 years Clifford McWhorter; two sons Mike (Linda) McWhorter and Danny (Cheryl) McWhorter; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many



nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Freda was



also preceded in death by one daughter Marcia McWhorter; eight siblings Eudella Cole, Ruby Wheeler, Gladys Ledbetter, Gwen Price, Katherine Caudell, Leon Ross, Irma Lakes, and Bobby Ross. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10:00AM-12:00PM at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield then we will process to Rose Hill Burial Park for a committal service with Randy Taylor officiating. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com