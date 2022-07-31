McVEY, Randall



Age 65, of Reily Township passed away Friday early morning on July 8th, 2022. He was born March 5th, 1957. He was the son of Charlie and Gaylene McVey. He is survived by his long time companion Tina Garrod from Reily Township; three children Dawn Garrod, and Ashley Garrod of Reily Township and Maranda Winkler of College Corner, Indiana; two grandchildren that he loved very much and were his pride and joy, Cheyenne McIntosh (Littlebitty) and Shelby Mcintosh (Doodlebug), both live in Fairfield; 1 sister Diane Huffman from Hamilton, Ohio; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Gaylene and father Charlie McVey. Randall will be cremated at Brown and Dawson and his ashes will be buried in the Reily Cemetery next to his mom and dad, August 12th at 12:00pm and a small gathering at 3:00 pm at the Reily Community Center. Bring your own drink and a covered dish.

