McROBERTS, Mabel

Mabel Edna (Fornshell) McRoberts, age 105, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born November 17, 1916, in Preble County, Ohio, the daughter of Charles J. and Edna D. (Button) Homan. Mabel was a member of the Towne Boulevard Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, C.R. Benner and C.H. Fornshell; sister, Helen Colvin; brother, Earl Homan; grandson, Robert Charles Garrison; and son-in-law, Robert L. Garrison. Mabel is survived by her husband, Bruce McRoberts; daughter, Barbara (Benner) Garrison; stepchildren, Vicky (Jim Cooley) McRoberts, Scott (Shelly) McRoberts and Joseph McRoberts; as well as numerous extended family. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm, Thursday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastors Mitchell Burch and Mark Jackson officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time on Thursday. Interment will be at the Woodhill Cemetery.

