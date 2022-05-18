McQUINN, Judith Ann "Judy"



Age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Majestic Care of



Middletown where she had been a patient for two days.



Judy was born March 5, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio, but was a life-long resident of Middletown. She was employed for many years at Mitsubishi Manufacturing. Judy loved being with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and planting her flowers in the springtime. Preceding her in death were her father, Vernon "PeeWee" Collier; her mother, Blanche (Camack) Herman; her son, Michael McQuinn; two sisters, Darlene Hall and Cathy Rose; and one brother, William Collier. She is survived by her grandchildren, Ryan, Mallory and Melonie McQuinn and Bryana Leonard; one sister, Jackie Collier, one brother, Ron Herman; nieces, Kelly Wilcher and Kristy (Donald) Reeves, her companion, Hank King; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. The service will be Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. James Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

