Obituaries
1 hour ago

McQUINN, Amp "Jim"

03/29/1936 – 09/22/2021

Survived by his wife of 65 years Janice (neé Deaton), son

Anthony (Karen), daughter Sandra (Bob) Durham, grandchildren Joshua (Shyla) Meade, Felicia (Lucas) Fegel, Robert and Alexander Durham. He retired from National Tag Co & Lucas Ledex. Jim is to be buried at Woodland Cemetery. Care

entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at DaytonFunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc

1632 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://schlientzandmoore.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

