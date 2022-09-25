McPHERSON, David E.



David E. McPherson, age 78, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton with his family by his side. He was born on January 3, 1944, in Norfolk, Virginia, to his parents Elma M. McPherson and William T. McPherson who also preceded him in death and his brother, William J. McPherson and many other family members. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Lynn McPherson for 56 years; a daughter, Deborah Lynn Ziegler and John; a son, David William McPherson and Amy; seven grandchildren, Destiny Ann McPherson, Andrew William Ziegler, Nicholas Brayden McPherson, David James Ziegler, Bentley Garrett McPherson, Lizzy Shoemaker and Wesley Shoemaker; two sisters, Nan Heroux in Florida and Joyce Shock in Virginia; three nieces Sarah Elder of Virginia, Sharon Kay McPherson and Barbie Ann Mcpherson in Florida; one great-niece, Amanda; and three nephews, Greg Shock of Virginia, Dewayne Heroux and Bryan Heroux of Florida. David served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Coral Sea and also the Enterprise. He worked at Delco Products, U-Haul, 7-11 Manager, Pensacola Naval Air Station and at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where he retired from. David enjoyed being with his family and taking trips to visit them. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 10:30 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Dayton National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Society of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Dayton in David's honor. He was the most wonderful Husband, the best Father and the greatest Grandpa ever. He was a true southern gentleman and the best man that I ever knew and I will love him always. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be in our hearts forever, Love always. To leave a special message for the family, please visit Newcomerdayton.com.

