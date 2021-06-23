McOWEN, Maryann



Passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on March 29, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1926, to parents Charles and



Wilhelmina (Sis) Johnson.



Maryann graduated from Springfield High and the White Cross School of Nursing. She touched so many lives with her special caring ways as a Nurse for 40 years at Mercy Medical center. She was survived by her husband of 70 years Gordon McOwen, who has now passed away, and sons Charles (Kristy) and Doug (Kaye) and 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were parents, sister Margaret Grote and beloved son Scott. As always, she continued to help and donated her body to Wright State University and requested any donations be made to the Red Cross on her behalf. A memorial service and celebration of life for Maryann and Gordon will be held at First Lutheran Church, SPFLD, OH, at 12:00 pm with a memorial gathering to follow at the Ohio Masonic Home for family and friends.

