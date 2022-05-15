McNEIL, Bradley Joseph



65, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, with his wife of 30 years by his side. Bradley was born December 3, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of



Joseph and Patricia (Schuster) McNeil. He was Co-Owner of This-N-That Distributing in Springfield and later became a Technician for Coil Plus, retiring in 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army,



serving most of his time in Berlin, Germany. He was an avid golfer and shared the love of the game with his buddy, Ben Cochran. He was an incredible storyteller and the sweetest man. Bradley was a loving husband, father, the best brother, and a fun uncle and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Berta G. McNeil; his children, Ginger (Greg) Hacker and Anthony Wilson; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Levi, Alyssa and



Rebecca; sisters, Colleen (Dean) Fenton, Tammy (Mike) Abendroth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ila W. McNeil; and sister, Gayla A. McNeil. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior,



beginning at 10 a.m. Burial and Military Honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

