McNaughton, Glynn

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

McNaughton, Glynn R.

Age 73, of Kettering, passed away at home March 17, 2024. He was born one of five children to Laurine and Charles R. McNaughton on December 29, 1950. Glynn is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Michael and Terry McNaughton. He is survived by his wife, Antoinette "Toni" Marie (Dando) McNaughton; sister, Melanie Busch of St. Louis, MO; brother, Chris (Cindy) McNaughton; and many nieces and nephews, extended family members, close friends, and coworkers. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 4:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 3:00PM until the time of service. Glynn will be laid to rest at Bellbrook Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Miracle, Harold
3
Brown, Ralph
4
Busby, Arthur
5
Brown, Mary
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top