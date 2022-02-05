MCNARY, Pauline

MCNARY (MIller), Pauline
81 of Urbana, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in the
Urbana United Methodist Church Urbana, Ohio. Arrangement entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral