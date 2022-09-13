McNAMEE, Kathleen Erin



Age 61, formerly of Xenia, Ohio, passed away in her home in Springboro on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, after a long illness. She was born July 22, 1961, to Treva (Olding) McNamee and Charles R. McNamee, Sr.



Kathleen attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana, and graduated with bachelor's degree in Education. She then attended the University of Pittsburg and graduated with a Master's in Special Education. Kathleen went on to attend the University of Dayton and graduated with an Master's in Business Administration. She also attended the University of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, where she graduated with a degree in Veterinary Technology. One of her favorite jobs was working as a Vet Tech for Veterinary Associates in Xenia, Ohio.



Kathleen was a passionate Notre Dame football fan and the embodiment of the saying "We are Notre Dame." Some of her favorite times involved watching the Fighting Irish games in person or on television with family and friends. Kathleen also cherished animals. Over the years she had many dogs, cats, and horses, and they loved her as much as she loved them. Kathleen once commissioned a painting of one of her beloved dogs lounging in the middle of the Notre Dame football stadium, thus uniting her two primary passions. Kathleen was known for her delicious pumpkin pies (pronounced "punk-in" pies), which she always made for Thanksgiving, but disliked and refused to eat herself. Kathleen lived and died according to her terms. She was tender hearted and kind, and equally passionate and stubborn. She was loved and valued.



Kathleen was predeceased by her beloved grandmother Edna Louise McNamee, mother Treva (Olding) McNamee, her father Charles R. McNamee, Sr., and her stepmother Charline McNamee. Kathleen is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law Michael P. McNamee (Cynthia), Mark M. McNamee (Joy), Charles R. McNamee, Jr. (Courtney), and David M. McNamee, her stepsister Melissa Lively (John David), and Regan Burch, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Connor & Koch in Bellbrook, Ohio. There will be a luncheon immediately after and all are invited to attend and share stories about Kathleen. You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Kathleen at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com