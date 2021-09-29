McMANAMAY, Eva

McMANAMAY (Stiffler), Eva



85, unexpectedly passed away on September 25, 2021. Eva was an amazing storyteller, had a wonderful sense of



humor and vibrant personality. She was born and raised on her parents' farm in Jackson, Ohio. She was most proud of her many years tutoring young children at Perrin Woods and Lincoln elementary schools and her membership in TOPS Springfield 0027. She is loved and will be sorely missed. Eva is survived by her children, Randy (Geri) Wise, Lonnie (Ginger) Wise, and Robin Pritchett; her grandchildren, Ashley Wise and Tom (Laurie) Pritchett; her great-grandchildren, Mikayla Holman and Sammy Pritchett; her sisters, Eldana (John) Taylor and Beryl (John) Coons, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Eva was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Michelle Pritchett; her parents, Charlie and Fanny Stiffler and her siblings, Mabel, Margie, Helen, Fern, Roger and Bill. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 1:00pm. Burial will be held in Rose Hill Burial Park. Masks will be required to protect our most vulnerable. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks for donations in Eva's name to Clark County SPCA or a local animal shelter.

