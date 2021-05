MCMANAMA (Hoffmeier), Charlotte June



Age 87 of Bellbrook, OH, (formerly Covington, KY,) joined her loved ones in heaven on Mon., 4/19. Born 2/1/34. She leaves behind her daughter Sherry Bayer (and family); son Wayne McManama (and family); siblings; nieces/nephews; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and many friends. Please visit Newcomerdayton.com for full obituary.